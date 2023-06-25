PCSD: 88-year-old woman dead after hit and run collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a collision Saturday evening in the area of Mission Rd. and Irvington Place.

At around 5 PM, deputies discovered a two-vehicle collision involving a 2015 Nissan Versa and a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado.

Traffic Unit detectives found from their investigation that the Nissan Versa, operated by 88-year-old Nadeen Montez, had ran a stop sign into Northbound traffic.

Montez was struck by the Chevrolet Silverado and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado fled the scene.

Anyone with information can report to 88-CRIME.org or call 911. Reports can remain anonymous.