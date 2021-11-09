PCSD: 41-year-old man stabbed 24-year-old man to death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 41-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a 24-year-old man to death, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The department says 41-year-old Carlos Ormsby stabbed Richard Perez, 24, before 5:30 a.m. Sunday near the 6800 block of West Valencia Road.

The stabbing happened after a fight between the two men. Ormsby stayed at the scene and was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

Ormsby was booked into Pima County Jailon a $500,000 bond.

----

