Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD: 41-year-old man stabbed 24-year-old man to death

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Valencia Road near Camino Verde.
homicide pcsd investigation.PNG
Posted at 1:52 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 15:52:49-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 41-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a 24-year-old man to death, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The department says 41-year-old Carlos Ormsby stabbed Richard Perez, 24, before 5:30 a.m. Sunday near the 6800 block of West Valencia Road.

The stabbing happened after a fight between the two men. Ormsby stayed at the scene and was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

Ormsby was booked into Pima County Jailon a $500,000 bond.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!