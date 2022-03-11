PCSD: 25-year-old man arrested in killing of 18-year-old Robert Brown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man in connection with the Jan. 26 killing of 18-year-old Robert Brown.
Gabriel Chavez-Estrada, 25, was booked into Pima County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.
As of Friday afternoon, no bond had been set.
Deputies found Brown Jan. 26 in Molino Basin near Catalina Highway.
