TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated a deadly wreck on Houghton Road north of Brekke Road Sunday.

According to the department, a sedan driven by 23-year-old Graciela Alanis was heading northbound on Houghton Road crossed the centerline and hit an SUV head-on at about 8:52 p.m. Feb. 21.

Alanis died at the scene. No one else was injured. Neither speed nor impairment were believed to have caused the wreck.