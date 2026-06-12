PCC's adult education programs in jeopardy following state funding cuts

Pima Community College officials say the school faces an uncertain future for its adult education programs after state leaders agreed to eliminate funding for the Community College Adult Education Workforce Program.

The decision will reduce funding for the college's Adult Basic Education for College and Career (ABECC) programs by $1.5 million, according to PCC.

College officials said the funding has played a key role over the past four years in helping adult learners earn educational credentials and workforce training needed to enter or advance in the job market. PCC reported that more than 650 adults have completed their High School Equivalency (GED) diplomas through the program, while more than 1,700 learners have completed entry-level workforce training and begun career pathways.

The funding loss comes as an estimated 70,000 adults in Pima County lack a high school diploma or equivalent credential.

PCC said it remains committed to serving adult learners and supporting Southern Arizona's workforce needs, but warned that it cannot maintain the programs without additional support. The college plans to use emergency funds to continue services in the short term, though officials said those resources are limited and cannot replace ongoing state investment.

The college noted that it has not received state operating support funding for more than a decade, despite similar support being provided to most other community colleges in Arizona.

Without restored funding, PCC officials said reductions in programs, services and staffing could become necessary as early as next year. The college also expressed concern about potential federal funding cuts that could further affect adult education programs nationwide.

College leaders said they will seek alternative funding sources and continue working with lawmakers and community partners to restore support for adult education and workforce development programs.

Officials described adult education programs as a critical entry point for residents seeking GEDs, workforce credentials, English-language instruction and pathways to higher education and employment. They warned that the funding loss could have significant impacts on educational access, workforce development and economic opportunity across Southern Arizona.

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