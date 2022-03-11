Watch
PCC tuition increasing for 2022-23 academic year

Pima Community College Downtown Campus
Megan Meier
Pima will offer in-person, online and hybrid style classes across their five campuses.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 22:00:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday, March 9, the Pima County Community College District Governing Board voted to increase tuition $2 per credit for the 2022-23 academic year.

Board set per-credit tuition rates for 2022-23:

  • In-State Resident: $89.00
  • Non-Resident Classroom: Fall/Spring: $310.50
  • Non-Resident Classroom: Summer $239.50
  • Non-Resident Online: $220.50

The board also voted to permanently offer success support courses at no cost for tuition and service fees.

A few fees will remain the same such as processing fee $15.00 per semester, technology fee $2.50 per credit, student services fee $3.00 per credit.

The revenue will fund the College's plan to loan computers, tablets, and Wi-Fi hotspots to students along with expanding student scholarship programs.

