PCC receives $3 million grant to expand online education for Hispanic and low-income students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College has received a $3 million grant for the next five years to help Hispanic and other low-income students complete college degrees online.

The grant is part of the Title V (Developing Hispanic Serving Institutions) HSI grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

This grant will support the expansion of PCC's online course offerings and establish a Virtual Success Center, providing vital resources like success coaching and peer mentoring. The initiative aims to improve academic success and engagement for online students.

"As we witness a steady rise in online learning enrollment at PCC, the Title V grant represents a pivotal opportunity for us to expand our virtual services and resources," said Michael Amick, Vice President of Distance Education. "We are dedicated to enhancing the online learning experience for our students, and this grant will enable us to do just that."

The grant will also support professional development for online professors and staff in order to support online students' social, emotional, and academic success, as well as the creation of dynamic web-based content for online courses.