PCC Police: Perks help boost recruitment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We’ve often heard Tucson Police are short staffed and fighting to fill up their ranks but police across the country are short handed and in a bidding war to attract new, and experienced officers. The police at Pima Community College have some extra incentives to offer.

Plenty of police departments are short-handed. They're working hard to recruit new officers and keep the ones they have. And in that effort it pays to offer perks that go beyond pay.

Times are tough for police recruiters.

When the International Association of Chiefs of Police asked departments about staffing and recruitment, 78 percent of agencies said they had trouble recruiting qualified candidates and 25 percent said they had to reduce services because they’re so short staffed.

That’s brought on a bidding war where departments try to attract new recruits, and experienced officers from other departments with incentives like signing bonuses.

Pima Community College offers an incentive that goes with its educational mission. Employees, including Police, get free tuition for themselves and their families.

Corporal Amy Montano has been with the PCC Police for nine years. She says she, and a lot of officers take a wide range of courses---and not just on law enforcement.

“We have officers that get degrees from welding to plumbing to digital arts to just general studies.”

Other departments may offer tuition incentives. Tucson Police offer tuition reimbursement up to $5200 a year.

But the working environment can be a perk too. Corporal Montano says PCC has a family oriented department.

“And on the outside of this job, you have a life, you have good time with your family, you're able to do things on your weekend and we're not burned out. We're not consistently burned out right now and a lot of people don't know about our department because it's so small, but it it definitely has its benefits and its perks.”

PCC Police will have a recruitment event December 4, from 8 to 11am at Dunkin Donuts, 4676 E. Grant (Grant and Swan)

