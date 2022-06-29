Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCC: Campus reopens after suspicious man sparks lockdown

Pima Community College issued an alert about crime activity near its Desert Vista campus Wednesday.
Posted at 8:12 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 11:47:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College issued an alert about crime activity near its Desert Vista campus Wednesday. A lockdown lifted in the 8 a.m. hour.

According to the alerts, students and staff at the Desert Vista campus, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz, were told to remain indoors if they are on campus, and for others to stay off campus.

According to a PCC spokesman, campus police approached a suspicious person and discovered he had a felony arrest record. The suspect ran and PCC police are looking for him.

A Tucson police spokesperson said the department was involved but declined to comment.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰