PCC: Campus reopens after suspicious man sparks lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College issued an alert about crime activity near its Desert Vista campus Wednesday. A lockdown lifted in the 8 a.m. hour.

According to the alerts, students and staff at the Desert Vista campus, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz, were told to remain indoors if they are on campus, and for others to stay off campus.

According to a PCC spokesman, campus police approached a suspicious person and discovered he had a felony arrest record. The suspect ran and PCC police are looking for him.

A Tucson police spokesperson said the department was involved but declined to comment.

