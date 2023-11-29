PCC hosts Super Saturday registration events for spring classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College is hosting four in-person Super Saturday registration events starting Dec. 2 at the Downtown Campus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pima Community College Super Saturday:



Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Students can register, meet with Pima Advisors, and apply for financial aid.

Additional resources such as Student Life, Access and Disability Resources, Military Services, and much more will be available.

Appointments can be scheduled at the Pima Downtown website and walk-ins are welcomed.

For those unable to attend, in-person or virtual appointments can be arranged at PCC Advising.

Spring classes begin on Jan.18, 2024. For more information visit Pima Community College.