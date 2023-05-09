PCC Fashion Design students prepare for spring show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College's Fashion Design program has five decades under its belt—a true hidden gem on campus, according to some.

"A lot people don’t know that Pima has a fashion program,” says Savannah Franco. Franco is the director of the program's upcoming showcase on Friday, May 19.

“I actually started off doing criminal justice, I had no idea a fashion program existed here,” says Franco.

Though some may not know about it, PCC's Fashion Design and Clothing Department has a lot to offer students wanting to pursue a career in fashion.

“I did not know how to sew when I started in the fashion program and then I came out with my own clothing brand,” Franco tells me.

KGUN 9 Pima fashion design student Savannah Franco says she started her college career studying criminal justice.

From the basics to the more advanced, there is something for everyone to learn.

“We still teach a lot of the foundational classes, flat pattern making, sewing, textiles, intro to fashion design how to design a collection,” says Nancy Spaulding, who heads the department. “We now have a lot of technology. We are really coming into the digital age.”

And come May 19th, the students' designs will be on full display.

KGUN 9 First year fashion design student Eddie Jeon prepares for Pima's upcoming student showcase.



“As a student I have so much freedom to express myself creatively and I get so much support from my teachers,” says Jeon.

Eddie Jeon, in his first year at the program, will be one of the designers in the show: “I have 5 garments and 3 looks.”

It will be a comeback show for the program, partnering for its fifth year with Goodwill of Southern Arizona.

“I think the show will be really great for the community, says Franco."We haven’t really had a big show since 2019."

The theme this year? "A New Aesthetic."

“I think trends are gone because people are wearing whatever they want to wear,” says Spaulding. “I think fashion has evolved in so many ways.”

Proceeds from the show will be going right back to the classroom.

“Fashion is such a small community, we are small but mighty,” says Franco.

But that community is growing—right here in southern Arizona.

Says Franco: “Hey Tucson, fashion does exist here. It's here in your hometown.”

Tickets are available online starting at $25.

'A New Aesthetic' will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the TCC Leo Rich Theatre, 1260 S. Church Ave.