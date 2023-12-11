PCC campus evacuated due to gas leak

Updated at 4:30 p.m.

According to the Director of Media Relations, Justin Kree, the campus has been cleared.

Classes will resume tomorrow morning.

———

Updated at 4:03 p.m.

Classes have been cancelled for the day.

It was also determined not to be a gas leak.

———

The Pima Community College Desert Vista Campus has evacuated due to a gas leak.

Patrol Commander Robert Lane tells KGUN 9 police officers and firefighters are on scene handling the situation. He says there is currently no active fire.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.