PCC campus evacuated due to gas leak

Posted at 3:00 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 18:08:46-05

Updated at 4:30 p.m.

According to the Director of Media Relations, Justin Kree, the campus has been cleared.

Classes will resume tomorrow morning.

———
Updated at 4:03 p.m.

Classes have been cancelled for the day.

It was also determined not to be a gas leak.

———
The Pima Community College Desert Vista Campus has evacuated due to a gas leak.

Patrol Commander Robert Lane tells KGUN 9 police officers and firefighters are on scene handling the situation. He says there is currently no active fire.

