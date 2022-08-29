PCC Aviation Technology Center finishing up expansion to train more students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Community College's Aviation Technology Center is nearing completion of its expansion.

"It provides them with a great career opportunity," said Director of Aviation Technology Jason Bowersock.

This will make the center's goal a reality, to train more students.

"The goal here with this expansion was to double the capacity of the center itself," shared Bowersock.

It is currently on the tail end of expansion.

"Prior to this expansion, we had a total capacity of 125 students. Post expansion completion, were looking at 250 students total that we'd be able to accommodate at any given time," revealed Bowersock.

And prior to the expansion, the facility sat on 6 1/2 acres with about 35,000 square feet for our students. Now, it's about to double in size to 12 acres and 87,000 square feet.

"In 2019, we received a $50 million allocation from the state to expand out this program," said Bowersock.

One of the parts of the program that makes it unique is the how quickly students get trained.

"Our students can come in here in a year and a half, be off to a career that is earning them $60,000 starting and for tuition and fees of less than $15,000," explained Bowersock.

The center tells us not many places in the country can say that.

"It's very exciting. It's really exciting to be so close to the end because it's been a long time in the making," added Bowersock.