PCAO reaches million dollar in restitution mark for victims

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Attorney Laura Conover says her fraud unit is making waves and getting victims justice at the same time.

"With the launch of the unit internally here, we also launched the Southern Arizona Anti- Fraud Task force. It brought together some 30 dedicated detectives and prosecutors from every Southern Arizona region,” Conover said.

The one-year-old unit which is now lead by veteran prosecutor Julia Keiserman just hit the 1-million-dollar mark in restitution recovery for victims.

"Even a small dollar amount, especially in the last couple of years of COVID, can mean the difference between paying rent or not paying your rent. Trying to restore victims to where they were before the harm is a wonderful accomplishment,” Conover said.

Some of the most common scams are targeting the elderly by phone and so-called contractors who took deposits and disappeared.

"A popular one was the grandchild that had an emergency and needed some quick cash. Those cases just made out blood boil. We’ve been working those cases and doing a long of prevention lectures out in the community,” Conover said.

Since January of 2020, there have been over 1,500 fraud complaints filed with 623 convictions. If you are a victim of fraud, you can report your issues online or call (520) 724-5666.

"Providing just a warm ear to listen and take a report has been a game changer,”

CONTACT PIMA COUNTY ATTORNEY'S OFFICE FRAUD UNIT:

https://www.pcao.pima.gov/pcao-divisions/fraud-department/

or call (520) 724-5666