Paving work shuts down Lambert in both directions

Posted at 1:57 PM, Aug 06, 2020
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Roadwork in the Oro Valley area is causing traffic restrictions, according to Oro Valley Police.

Lambert is closed in both directions, along with one lane of La Cholla due to paving.

OVPD says to avoid the area if possible.

