Paving over it: Prop. 411 funds help improve Midtown neighborhood's streets

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson streets may not be paved in gold, however, some of the most heavily used streets will be getting a new coat of asphalt soon.

In May 2022, Tucson voters approved Proposition 411, which allocated a half-cent sales tax to improve the city’s deteriorating streets.

The effects of that decision are now visible, particularly in the Rincon Heights and Pie Allen neighborhoods near the University of Arizona.

The ongoing street repairs, while causing some traffic issues, are being welcomed by many residents as a long-overdue improvement.

“We live off 10th Street, and it just feels like we’re off-roading in Mexico,” said Rincon Heights resident Lauren McCann, who walks, bikes, and drives the neighborhood’s streets daily.

While the construction has made things more congested, McCann believes the project will be worth the temporary inconvenience. “In the long run, it’ll be worth it,” she said.

James DeGrood, the Proposition 411 Program Manager, explained that the initiative aims to improve every neighborhood street in Tucson.

“Since [Prop. 411] passed, we’ve been working to develop a program that basically improves every neighborhood street within the city,” he said.

The project in Rincon Heights is one of many underway across Tucson, with work scheduled to continue for the next month.

The improvements include filling potholes, smoothing streets, and using innovative materials like a mix of asphalt and tire rubber from the Los Reales Landfill.

“We really like the product for its self-healing properties,” DeGrood added, noting that the repairs aim to create smoother, longer-lasting surfaces.

Despite the benefits, residents are feeling the growing pains of the project. McCann described the traffic disruptions, noting that while her street has residential parking, congestion has increased.

“It’s definitely making some congestion in the neighborhood,” she said.

The Rincon Heights project, which costs about $2.5 million, is part of a larger $60 million annual effort funded by Prop. 411 to address Tucson’s widespread road issues.

According to DeGrood, about 15.6% of the city’s streets have been improved so far, with more neighborhoods set to benefit in the coming years.

Residents can track progress and future projects on the City of Tucson’s website.