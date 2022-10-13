Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pavement project on Oracle Road set to begin

Hard work on asphalt construction
Storyblocks
Men hard working on asphalting road with shovels
Hard work on asphalt construction
Posted at 2:39 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 17:40:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — A new pavement work for the Oracle Road improvement project will begin.

It is set to begin on Sunday, Oct., 16, and will take about three weeks.

"Drivers need to know that I'm a daytime all of the boys will be open to minimize disruption the lane restrictions and the paving Wallaker overnight Sunday through Thursday," said Garin Groff spokesman for ADOT.

According to ADOT, one mile of worn pavement will be replaced.

The intersection of Magee and Ina Road will be resurfaced.

"Right so the paving will be from minor to Maggie but at the same time there is work on the larger state Route 77 corridor where we're working on curb and gutter drainage improvements, lighting improvements and more," said Groff.

This is the fourth round of pavement improvements which is part of the two-year plan to repair ten miles of State Route 77.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!