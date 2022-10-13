Pavement project on Oracle Road set to begin

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new pavement work for the Oracle Road improvement project will begin.

It is set to begin on Sunday, Oct., 16, and will take about three weeks.

"Drivers need to know that I'm a daytime all of the boys will be open to minimize disruption the lane restrictions and the paving Wallaker overnight Sunday through Thursday," said Garin Groff spokesman for ADOT.

According to ADOT, one mile of worn pavement will be replaced.

The intersection of Magee and Ina Road will be resurfaced.

"Right so the paving will be from minor to Maggie but at the same time there is work on the larger state Route 77 corridor where we're working on curb and gutter drainage improvements, lighting improvements and more," said Groff.

This is the fourth round of pavement improvements which is part of the two-year plan to repair ten miles of State Route 77.