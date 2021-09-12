Patrol cams adding more security to local parking lots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you shop at Fry’s, Walmart or Lowe's you’ve seen them, stand-alone patrol cameras are taking up space in Tucson parking lots.

"They really wanted to show a presence in their parking lots where they were able to help their patrons feel safer and have a feeling of control in the parking lots," Lindsey said.

Steve Lindsey with LiveView Technologies who installs the cameras says the self-contained patrol cam has become an extra set of eyes and security in Tucson parking lots.

"Some customers have seen upwards of a 60% drop in shrinkage in the stores, some have seen 30 percent. Within the parking lots themselves they’ve seen a dramatic change in behavior,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey also says the cameras use artificial intelligence technology to determine if there’s a threat in the area.

"There’s sophisticated technology in there that’s able to analyze the scene that it’s looking at and can determine what those threats are. Then based on the threat level it will alert people to take notice of that area,” Lindsey said.

According to LiveView Technologies, the units are solar powered with a cellular connection.

"We call them a rapid deployment solution. They can move them around and bring them up and tear them down very quickly,” Lindsey said.

Camera watchers are typically on site to respond situations remote command centers contact police when needed.

“That human can get in and in real time they can move the cameras. They can talk through the speakers they can interact with that location. They can do that anywhere in the globe,” Lindsey said.

As for pricing, it depends on how long you subscribe to the service and your needs. The cameras are used at election polling sites, construction sites and businesses of all types and sizes across the country.

