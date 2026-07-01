Patagonia cancels fireworks show, citing weather conditions, dry environment

Patagonia Volunteer Fire & Rescue announced on Facebook Wednesday that it is canceling Patagonia's Fourth of July fireworks show for 2026.

"After carefully evaluating the current weather conditions and the extremely dry environment, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year's scheduled fireworks show," the post said.

"While we know many of you were looking forward to celebrating with us, the safety of our community, visitors, firefighters, and surrounding wildlands must come first."

The post said organizers are working to identify an alternative date when conditions are safer.

"Once a new date has been determined, we will share it on our Facebook page," the post said.