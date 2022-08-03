Passenger from crash near Flowing Wells passed away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a crash near Flowing Wells Road on Friday, July 22.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection North Flowing Wells Road and West Prince Road involving a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a white 2021 Toyota Corolla.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the driver of the Malibu was trying to make a left turn from southbound Flowing Wells Road onto eastbound Prince Road during a yellow light.

The Corolla was traveling northbound on Flowing Wells Road and crashed into the Malibu.

Both the driver and passenger in the Malibu were taken to the hospital.

Officer responded to the hospital and cited the driver of the Malibu for failing to yield while making a left turn.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Medical Examiner let police know the Malibu passenger had passed away due to the injuries sustained during the collision.

Police identified her as 84-year-old Marjean Ione Bloom. Here next of kin were notified.

The Traffic Investigations Unit will review the case and determine if other charges and/or citations will be issued.