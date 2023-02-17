Pascua Yaqui Tribe, partners from Pittsburgh promote digital literacy before Super Bowl LVII

TUCSON, Ariz. -- (KGUN) — Hundreds of Pascua Yaqui tribe families had missed out on high speed internet access for years. In 2022, though, the White House pledged that part of a $500,000 grant would build networks for a number of tribes in Arizona.

Moving forward into 2023, different generations are learning how to connect with each other and the digital world. Thanks to support from a new partner based in Pittsburgh, PA, kids are taking home new tools so they can grow and prepare for the future.

"Having access to those resources inside of your home is no different than having heat or water or air or electricity," Pascua Yaqui Tribe housing director Keith Gregory said.

"It also gives tribal members an opportunity to connect with us more directly. We can do video inspections of their properties...doing our paperwork, we can do that now electronically."

As the tribe's housing team leverages new high speed internet networks, Gregory said a connection at a recent conference convinced a new friend to visit tribal families in Guadalupe.

Michelle Sandidge and her team from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh joined the thousands of visitors who came to Arizona only days before Super Bowl LVII.

"As I say," Sandidge said, "A tablet is no good, just like a refrigerator or oven is no good, without some connectivity." Together with 'The Bus Stops Here' Foundation started by former Steelers player Jerome Bettis, HACP drove its Wi-Fi on Wheels Cyber-Bus into town.

Sandidge, HACP's chief community affairs officer, describes the digital marketplace as a grocery store of sorts. She said the group's mission, beyond supporting affordable housing projects, is helping under-served communities connect with each other.

That way, she said, people can make up any learning gaps as they weave through the aisles of the internet.

"Everybody's buying apples. It doesn't matter where you're from, what you look like, who you love -- all that good stuff. You're just in line buying apples," Sandidge said.

"Understanding the internet costs money -- nothing's free in the world," Gregory said, "but when enough people commit to an idea, really commit to making something good for the community, then, all of a sudden, great things can happen."

The Pascua Yaqui housing team told Nine on Your Side it plans to reach a new housing project milestone before May 2023.

