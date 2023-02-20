Former Century Park Theatre coming down Monday for new casino

Previous KGUN 9 team coverage of this new casino in the video player above.

Pascua Yaqui Chairman Peter Yucupicio and Mayor Regina Romero are meeting to discuss demolishing the former Century Park Theatre Monday.

Their plan is replace it with a new casino.

This follows President Joe Biden allocating 40 acres of land on the west side of Tucson into a trust on behalf of it. He signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act on Dec. 27, 2022.

According to the federal government, the tribe was officially recognized in 1978. However, this 40-acre, sacred parcel of land known as Old Pascua was never included until recently.

A spokesperson clarified the land is west of North 15th Avenue, east of Interstate 10, south of West Grant Road and north of West Calle Adelanto.

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe says it expects the casino to support about 500 - 600 new jobs.