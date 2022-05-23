Pascua Yaqui Boys & Girls Clubhouse grand opening Tuesday, May 24

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson (BGCT) is celebrating the grand opening of the Pascua Yaqui Boys and Girls Clubhouse Tuesday, May 24.

This ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 3:30 p.m. at 5305 W. Calle Torim, Building 3.

Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s Health Services Division and the Sewa U’usim Community Partnership Program worked with the BGCT to make bring the newly constructed clubhouse to life.

They have pledged to connect Pascua Yaqui youth with community engagement, which strengthens cultural identity.

BGCT members also hope to help Pascua Yaqui youth graduate on time and continue studying in college.

Tuesday's ceremony also celebrates 23 years of continued collaborations with the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.