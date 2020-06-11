Menu

Part of Catalina Foothills on alert for fire evacuations, PCSD says

Area north of Ina Road, between Alvernon Way and 1st Ave
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 10:46 PM, Jun 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-11 02:23:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking some residents of Catalina Foothills to be ready to evacuate due to the Bighorn Fire.

PCSD says its "Ready, Set, Go" evacuation protocol encourages, "Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, to be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger, and to GO, to evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.

Residents who live north of Ina Road between Alvernon Way and 1st Avenue are now in the "SET" stage of evacuations, PCSD announced Wednesday night. Under this stage, residents should be ready to go at a moment's notice, as authorities may not be able to immediately communicate evacuation orders as fire conditions rapidly deteoriate. If possible, PCSD is asking residents in the affected area to consider voluntarily relocating with family or friends.

