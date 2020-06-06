Crews battling brush fires near Pusch Ridge, Tortolita Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. — Fire crews were battling several brush fires overnight just north of Tucson.

One fire was along Pusch Ridge in the Catalina Mountains, and is visible to most residents of Oro Valley.

According to the Golder Ranch Fire District, there were also several fires visible in the Tortolita Mountains. None of the fires are currently threatening any structures, GRFD said.

The fire is currently being managed by U.S. Forest Service personnel, and no evacuations are planned at this time, a GRFD spokesperson said.

The Oro Valley Police Department says GRFD and Northwest Fire District crews were battling the fires overnight, which are believed to be started by lightning strikes.

Unfortunately the storm brought lightning and that caused a fire on the Pusch Ridge Mountains. Golder Ranch Fire Deparment and Northwest Fire Department are working the scene. pic.twitter.com/tLjdfA7UDG — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) June 6, 2020

Also, 1 or 2 separate fires in Tortolitas west of Catalina and north of OV. Visable from Oracle Rd from Tangerine to OJ. Crews attempting to make access. Also very rough terrain, no homes in the area. pic.twitter.com/HcJ7jtARtJ — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) June 6, 2020