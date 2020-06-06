Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Crews battling brush fires near Pusch Ridge, Tortolita Mountains

items.[0].image.alt
(credit: Ashley Verhalen)
Fire along Pusch Ridge in Oro Valley
Fire along Pusch Ridge in Oro Valley
Posted at 8:26 AM, Jun 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-06 11:37:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Fire crews were battling several brush fires overnight just north of Tucson.

One fire was along Pusch Ridge in the Catalina Mountains, and is visible to most residents of Oro Valley.

According to the Golder Ranch Fire District, there were also several fires visible in the Tortolita Mountains. None of the fires are currently threatening any structures, GRFD said.

The fire is currently being managed by U.S. Forest Service personnel, and no evacuations are planned at this time, a GRFD spokesperson said.

The Oro Valley Police Department says GRFD and Northwest Fire District crews were battling the fires overnight, which are believed to be started by lightning strikes.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis

America in Crisis

The latest information on the peaceful protests happening across the nation following the death of George Floyd.