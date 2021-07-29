Part 3: Solving gun crimes with the Tucson Police Department

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "We want to take the jury sometimes back three, four years later and bring them back to the time of the crime," Sergeant Ben Soltero with the Tucson Police Department Gun Crime Unit said.

For each crime scene that TPD investigates, officers keep in mind anything they might need if a case heads to court.

"We take a ton of pictures," Soltero said. "It's always good because you want to be able to paint a good picture to the jury, an accurate picture, of what the scene was like."

Soltero said that they work closely with prosecutors throughout the investigation. They share with them any hits while examining the DNA and other evidence.

Once their investigation is complete and the case reaches the courts they are not finished. They focus on elements that they may have missed and that would help them in the next investigation.

"In the follow-up subsequent investigation, we know to preserve that," Soltero said.