Part 1: Solving gun crimes with the Tucson Police Department

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As gun violence increases in cities across the country, Tucson is no different. One unit in the Tucson Police Department focuses specifically on solving each crime.

"We show up to the scene; I usually triage it with how many witnesses do we have, how many suspects are in custody, do we need to serve any search warrants," Sergeant Ben Soltero said.

The units arrive to the scene after the initial responding officers. They use information from the responding officers to start piecing together a crime scene.

As they piece together the crime scene, they collect different types of evidence. Typically, this will include guns, shell casings, DNA, and any digital evidence that might be available. This could include surveillance cameras, cell phone data, and Wi-Fi towers.

"All of it leaves a digital fingerprint," Soltero said.

During this process they have to capture every aspect of the crime scene to paint a full picture for when a case goes to court.

"It's important that we capture and accurate depiction of the scene as it was," Soltero said.

In part two of this series, we will show you how bullets are breaking open cases and how TPD processed the evidence collected.