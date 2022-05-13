Parking and street closures for UArizona Commencement 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As thousands converge at the University of Arizona Friday, May 13 for the 158th Commencement, many attendees will be driving to campus.

All university parking garages and surface lots will be open for free parking during the event.

Cherry Street garage is open for free parking only to vehicles with disability plates or placards. It will be closed to all other traffic after 5:30pm.

Expect street closures along the following streets on or around campus:

6th Street between Highland Avenue and Martin Avenue

Highland Avenue between 6th Street and 4th Street

Cherry Avenue between University Boulevard and Arizona Stadium

National Championship Drive

For those planning to park in free surface lots south of campus or South Stadium Garage, UArizona parking officials recommend entering from the south, to avoid the 6th Street closures.

Drivers parking on surface lots and garages near Speedway Boulevard, Cat Tran shuttle service will pick up commencement attendees at stops along 1st and 2nd Streets for transport to Arizona Stadium. Cat Tran services will be en effect from 5 - 10 p.m.

UArizona has provided an interactive map on their website detailing Cat Tran routes and stops, stadium gates and lot numbers. Additional resources detailing disability resources can be found through the university website.

University of Arizona UArizona 2022 Commencement parking map.