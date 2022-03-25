Watch
Park: Colorado woman dies on boating trip in Grand Canyon

This 2019 photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Hance Rapid located where Red Canyon intersects with the Colorado River at River Mile 77. Grand Canyon National Park officials said on Friday, March 25, 2022, that a Colorado woman died when she fell into whitewater rapids while on a boating trip on the Colorado River. Park officials said the death of 68-year-old Mary Kelley of Steamboat Springs, Colo., occurred Thursday, March 24, near Hance Rapid where there is powerful river turbulence at the intersection with Red Canyon due to debris from flash floods. (Carl Bowman/NPS via AP)
Posted at 1:18 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 16:18:49-04

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park officials say a Colorado woman died when she fell into whitewater rapids while on a boating trip on the Colorado River.

Park officials said the death of 68-year-old Mary Kelley of Steamboat Springs occurred Thursday near Hance Rapid where there is powerful river turbulence at the intersection with Red Canyon due to debris from flash floods.

A park statement said other members of a private boating trip pulled Kelley out of the water but their administration of CPR and subsequent resuscitation efforts by park rangers flown to the scene by helicopter were unsuccessful. The incident is under investigation and no additional information was released.

