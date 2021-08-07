Parents protest TUSD mask mandate

TUCSON, Ariz — Parents and students demonstrated outside Tucson Unified School District headquarters Friday, protesting the district's decision to require masks.

Parents are upset that TUSD is defying a state law that forbids schools from imposing mask mandates. Bruce Galyean says he does not think he should have to mask up in his 4th grade class.

“Because we can't breathe. It's hard to.”

Joseph Ramirez says he has a five year old and a ten year old.

“Kids have a voice. I mean, it's up to them if they really want to wear it. My child, she can't. She gets like really bad anxiety attacks; and my youngest she actually eats the masks through, so it's not healthy for her in that sense I actually have the masks where they have holes in it, and she was chewing on them for eight hours a day last year.”

One parent has started a petition drive, trying to gather interest in suing the Tucson Unified School District over defying the law against mask mandates.