Parents of Murdered Children getting the word out about crime victim’s rights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s been about 26 years since Elizabeth Martinez lost her youngest sister Sandra to violence. Sandra’s boyfriend killed her in 1998, leaving Martinez with a lot of questions.

“I have another sister, so we were like triplets,” Elizabeth Martinez described her sister. “Sandra was a very…she was popular, she was very friendly.”

Martinez didn’t have any idea that there could even be violence in her sister Sandra’s home. Her death is what empowered her to become the leader of the Southern Arizona chapter of Parents of Murdered Children.

“I felt an immediate connection and that’s why we formed the chapter,” she said.

On Sunday night the organization got together for the start of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week at Children’s Memorial Park.

They lit candles and individually spoke the names of loved ones who they have lost.

Martinez and several other members of the organization spoke about how their loved ones’ deaths have impacted their lives.

For Martinez and others in attendance, the event was an opportunity to come together with a common cause.

“A lot of people are afraid that they’re going to be forgotten, so this is a special way to keep their memory alive,” she said.

After losing her niece Shelly and her daughter Stephanie in the 90s just years apart to murders, Sue Dupee started the local organization.

“It’s a critical thing because they don’t have anybody else to talk to,” Dupee said.

She and the organization said they are hoping to expand and build upon the rights of those who have lost a family member or loved one to violence.

“Paid for their time off a certain amount to go to court proceedings and free funeral expenses,” she explained.

The organization is also going to be at a Mother’s Against Drunk Driving event next week and they also have a Sierra vista chapter.

Reaching out to others who are going through the same thing they have is a part of the fight they are continuing to build.

“Just to let them know that they’re not alone,” Martinez said.