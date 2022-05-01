Parents of murder victims honor their loved ones at Reid Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Not a day goes by that Mary Riley doesn't think about her son, Kyle.

"Loosing your child, maybe even more so when it's your only child, is the hardest and most difficult thing for any parent to go through," said Riley.

27-year-old, Kyle Riley, was found dead in a Tucson home in 2013. His case has never been solved.

"Having somebody go through a trial and be charged with his murder is what I'm going to spend the rest of my life to see happen," said Riley.

Riley is a member of the Southern Arizona Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children. The organization connects people to support and resources all over the country.

"We're part of a group you never wanted to be a part of, or never dream you would be a part of, but you are. We just band together and help each other," said Parents of Murdered Children member, Sue Dupee.

In honor of National Crime Victims' Rights Week, the group met at Reid Park on Saturday. They shared their stories and released white doves in honor of the lives lost.

"We're here for each and every one of us. Whenever we need anything we support each other and make sure we are okay," said Parents of Murdered Children member, Tovar Salazar.

The group has inspired Riley to have hope.

"It's been over nine years, but to know that all these people, all these parents who have been through this too, they're able to continue their life. I have just learned a lot by spending time with them," said Riley.

To learn more about the Southern Arizona Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children, contact pomcsaz2021@gmail.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

