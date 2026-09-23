Parents of missing Pima County teen arrested for child abuse, deputies confirm

PIMA COUNTY, AZ — The parents of a juvenile who was reported missing in Pima County on Tuesday have been arrested on child abuse charges, sheriff’s officials say.

Pima County Sheriff’s Office put out a notice of a missing teenager, saying 15-year-old Ryker Lee was last seen in the area of State Route 86 and State Route 286 in Three Points (Robles Junction) around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Lee reportedly left on foot and has a medical condition that requires medication. He was last seen wearing a neon green shirt and floral-print pants. He is 5’ 9”, 120 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

Officials confirmed to KGUN 9 Wednesday morning that Lee's parents have since been arrested on child abuse charges stemming from further investigations at the family's home.

According to a news release, investigators located evidence of child abuse involving three children at the home.

"Ryker Lee had been confined inside a small, padlocked room within a recreational vehicle that lacked running water, restroom facilities, and air conditioning. Two younger siblings, ages 10 and 8, were found living in deplorable and unsanitary conditions inside the main residence," officials said.

The mother of the children, 39-year-old Danielle Renae Lee-Sharp, and the stepfather, 43-year-old Michael Aaron Menzie, were arrested and each charged with three counts of child abuse.

The two younger children were taken into Department of Child Services custody, and the search continues for 15-year-old Ryker.

No additional details were immediately available.