Parents of children swept away in flooded Tonto Creek facing trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A trial date has been set for a White Mountain couple accused of driving into a flooded creek, killing two of their children and a niece when their vehicle was swept away.

A Gila County Superior Court judge set a tentative Jan. 2022 trial date for Daniel and Lacey Rawlings.

In Nov. 2019, authorities say Rawlings drove his truck into the flood.

Six-year-old Willa, five-year-old Colby, and five-year-old Austin drowned.

Daniel Rawlings is being charged with three counts of reckless manslaughter and seven counts of child or vulnerable adult abuse, according to the Arizona Supreme Court website.

His wife, Lacey Rawlings, is facing seven counts of child or vulnerable adult abuse.

Gila County has received federal money to build a bridge in that area.

Plans for that have since been pushed to March of 2022.