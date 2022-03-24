Parents charged with child abuse after 3-month-old child's death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Parents of a three-month-old child arrested after the infant died, according to Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Fredi Calderon and 30-year-old Fantasia Chambers were arrested Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The infant's father, Calderon, was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail and charged with first degree murder and child abuse charged with a $1,000,000 bond.

Chambers, the mother and employee of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail under charges of child abuse with a $500,000 bond.

Incident is still under investigation.

——-

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

