Parents arrested after death of a 22-month-old girl in Yuma

Covey, Sarah
Posted at 2:12 PM, Sep 14, 2020
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Yuma say the parents of a child have been arrested after the toddler died. They say 39-year-old James Givens and 28-year-old Jamie McBride are jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police say they were called to assist the Yuma Fire Department around 4:45 p.m. Sunday after a report of a nearly 2-year-old girl having difficulty breathing. Authorities say the child was rushed to a Yuma hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the case is under investigation and didn’t immediately release any other details Monday. It's unclear if either Givens or McBride have a lawyer yet who can speak on their behalf.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

