Pandemic brings rise in older adults buying Tucson homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Recent data shows that more people age 65 and older bought homes during the pandemic. This was a trend throughout the country, but especially here in Tucson.

“I was ready for a change a new venture,” said Phyllis May, senior home buyer.

Phyllis may is 77 years old. She’s lived in seven different states, but decided to settle in Tucson three years ago.

“I’ve had tornadoes, floods, ice fog, and here it’s just hot and I love that,” May said.

She and her boyfriend are now on the market for a new home. Their realtor, Patti Brown, is helping them look in a 55 and older community.

“I think being in these communities if you're not really sick is an extra push to get on with life and live it more fully,” said Patricia Brown, Realtor at Coldwell Banker Realty.

May is one of many older adults looking to buy a home in Tucson. According to data analyzed by construction coverage, Tucson had more senior home buyers in 2020 than any other large city in the united states.

“COVID in a nursing home was just horrible, I think it made everybody in every age bracket stop and rethink what their priorities were,” Brown said.

Brown says she’s worked with more senior home buyers these past two years than ever before.

“We’ve had a boatload of cash buyers because they’re selling their homes in other states where they make tons of money and then they come here and they look and say ‘Omygosh, I can get this?’” Brown said.

More older adults are choosing to age in place, making the real estate market more competitive for younger buyers. May says all she wanted was to be close to her family and to host them in her new home.

“I'm glad to be here," May said. "This is my home. I can be with them, I can entertain with them. And just be with family, it's so important when you get older.”

