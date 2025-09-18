Palominas man arrested after attempting to break into Hereford home with weapon

A 41-year-old Palominas man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly attempting to gain entry into a home in Hereford while armed.

According to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the suspect tried to gain access to a home on Axehead Drive at about 4:35 a.m. He was armed and threatened to kill the occupants of the property, CCSO said.

The suspect was identified, but was no longer on the scene when deputies arrived.

A perimeter was set around the home and SWAT was activated, CCSO said. SWAT was able to take the man into custody at the location in which he was staying, CCSO said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, threatening or intimidating, disorderly conduct with a weapon, endangerment and misconduct involving weapons.

The investigation is ongoing.