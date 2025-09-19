Paint with a Purpose: Youth poster contest tackles graffiti

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN). — A county-wide poster contest is giving young artists a chance to show off their skills, and their stance against graffiti.

Organized by the Pima County Department of Transportation, the annual “Take Action Against Graffiti” poster contest is designed to encourage kids to create original art while learning the importance of getting permission before painting in public spaces.

“You don't color on your mom's walls, she doesn't get happy with that, she makes you erase it,” Christina Bohan with the Pima County Departmet of Transportation says.

Athena Kehoe Submissions in calendar

Graffiti is illegal, and the goal of the contest is to teach kids the value of responsible self-expression. Bohan said the contest requires submissions to be original.

“It does need to be original artwork, so no trademarked artwork, keep those out of your pieces. It can be graphically designed or it can be hand designed. It's up to the student what they like,” Bohan explains.

For Renne El Onache, who teaches at Los Amigos Elementary School, the contest is about more than just art.

“It gives students the spotlight that might not normally get noticed, and it's just amazing to build that confidence in students,” she says.

In addition to having their work featured in a calendar, winners will also receive a large mural poster of their design. “You get a giant mural poster that will print off and bring to your school,” Bohan says.

Athena Kehoe Winner from previous contest

El Onache emphasized the life lessons that come along with the creative process.

“I believe artists should get paid for their work. They should get permission and they should be somehow earning something for their work,” she says.

Several schools in the area are participating, but homeschooled students are also eligible. Information about the contest is available at all Pima County public libraries.

Students must be at least 9 years old to enter, and artwork can be submitted through Oct. 3.