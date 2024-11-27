Packed at PACC: Pets on Jersey's Journeys to find forever homes

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Dragonfly is an adult brindle pit mix. This sweet girl is the longest stay resident at PACC. She's been there since February, which is way too long! She's happy, playful, friendly and attentive, and she'll make a great pet. She really responds to people being nice to her!

- Luna and Rosco are 6 and 7-year-old black lab/shepherd mix, and a red and white spotted healer mix. These sweet best friends are a bonded pair, who came to PACC because their owner sadly died. If you are looking for an instant family, this lady and gentleman are exactly what you need. They're polite, gentle, friendly and happy, and they'll make wonderful pets!

- Gingersnap is a 5-year-old calico cat. She's a super affectionate girl, who wants all the love and pets in the world. She will seek out your hand to scratch behind her ears, and she'll be purring the whole time. She was surrendered by her former owner, because she meowed too much. So if you'd like a sweet girl who wants to tell you all about it, look no further!

- Max is a 16-year-old black and white cat. He's the oldest pet at the shelter right now! He's a very gentle, friendly boy, who will start purring the minute you scoop him up. He was recently diagnosed with diabetes, but it's manageable with a few insulin shots. PACC is happy to show you how to administer them! They say it's not complicated, and if you oblige, Max will reward you with lots of love and attention.