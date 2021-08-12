PackDash shifting HQ to Tucson, delivering 50 jobs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — E-commerce packing and shipping company PackDash is moving its headquarters from Chicago to Tucson.

According to Sun Corridor Inc., the company is leasing 6,000 square feet space at 820 E . 16th Street. The company is adding 50 jobs to the economy and is going into operation this month.

To apply for a job, visit packdash.com.

PackDash, a third-party logistics partner for ecommerce companies, is moving its headquarters from Chicago to Tucson, bringing with it high-level jobs and an estimated 10-yr economic impact of $84 million. Welcome PackDash!https://t.co/d2XOD4dYk1#thriveintucson #covidrecovery pic.twitter.com/aK70f06FfI — Sun Corridor Inc. (@SunCorridorInc) August 11, 2021

“We do things our competitors won’t. That’s because we take an entirely new approach to meeting the needs of start-ups and brands who can’t satisfy minimum requirements of large shippers,” said Dave DiCosola, co-founder, PackDash, in a statement. “Tucson is a great location for our West-coast customers and offers unbeatable connections to Mexico and China through the Port of Tucson. In terms of a headquarters, it’s been a dream of ours to ‘land and expand’ in Tucson, and to mold and shape its future with our team of tech-focused entrepreneurs.”

Sun Corridor Inc., Arizona Commerce Authority, Pima County, the City of Tucson and the Tucson Metro Chamber helped draw the company to town.

“Southern Arizona continues to attract industry leaders as well as new market disruptors like PackDash seeking the ideal location for their next phase of growth,” said Joe Snell, president & CEO, Sun Corridor Inc., in a statment. “Ecommerce and logistics are exploding across the country, and Tucson is emerging as a top location of choice.”

