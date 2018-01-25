PACC surprises dog rescuer with foster opportunity

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Pima Animal Care Center surprised the 15-year-old girl who rescued a dog hanging from a tree last week by allowing her to foster him.

Anyssa Barker expressed her excitement of this surprise.

“I’m so happy,” Anyssa Barker said as she admired her new dog. “I’ve been wanting a dog for a while and was afraid he’d get adopted.”

PACC's foster care program will allow her to provide a temporary home for the dog during its recovery period and the option to adopt him permanently.

PACC says Barker was alerted after hearing the dog whimpering behind the Lowe's on Oracle. She then climbed the tree and freed the dog from the material that was strung around its neck.

Barker spoke about the moment she rescued the dog.

“He knew what was going on and that I was there to help him. As soon as I took that thing out from around his neck, he sat in my lap.”

Adam Ricci with PACC says the received many requests to adopt Hercules, including Barker.