Family who saved helpless dog hanging by neck speaks about rescue

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - It was a walk right down the block that saved a one-year-old dog's life Monday afternoon.

Lionor Barker says her granddaugher was behind a Lowe's near Oracle and Roger when she started hearing a dog whimper.

Baker says the dog was hanging a couple feet off the ground.

"It was like a plastic thing that they wrap the pallets in Lowe's that they wrap together, that's what was around his neck," she said.

When the dog was pulled down to safety, he showed his appreciation.

"He kept licking her at the house," she explained.

Pima Animal Care Center's Chief Animal Protection Services Officer Adam Ricci says the dog was examined and didn't have signs of prior abuse.

"Animal cruelty is prevalent in the community at a significantly recurring rate that our investigation unit and officers are commonly responding to, but to see them at this level of unique animal cruelty is not common," said Ricci.

Ricci says the dog has minor injuries, but is expected to be okay and will be up for adoption soon.

If anyone has any information on this incident, call PACC's Investigation Sergeant at 724-5990 or 88-CRIME.

