PACC seizes more than 100 animals from home on Southwest side

Pima Animal Care Center's Animal Protection Services, seized more than 100 animals from a home on Tucson's southwest side.

According to a news release from Pima County, the animals seized included pugs, Yorkies and dozens of other small breeds, a few larger breeds, three cats and a rabbit-like rodent native to Argentina called a Patagonian mara.

The news release said the owners surrendered the animals. Because of that, they will be available for adoption as soon as they can be medically cleared.

The dogs are being housed at the Animal Restoration Kennels near PACC's shelter at 4000 N Silverbell Road, the news release said. The majority of them will be available for adoption at the main shelter location.

The others will be sent to PACC's new eastside facility, 7225 E. Broadway, which is set to open next Monday, June 1.