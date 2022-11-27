PACC rescues kitten trapped in storm drain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On November 22, 2022, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) received a call about a kitten that was trapped in a storm drain.

Officers with Animal Protect Service (APS) went to investigate the scene. According to PACC, APS officers heard a kitten's meow down the drain and contacted the Tucson Fire Department.

APS officers teamed up with the Tucson Fire Department to rescue the kitten.

On Tuesday, our APS team received a call about a kitten who was trapped in a storm drain. Our APS officers went to the scene and upon hearing the kitten's meow down the drain, contacted the Tucson Fire Department. Thanks to their help, we were able to rescue the little guy! 💙 pic.twitter.com/Rjseq4vxOv — Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) November 27, 2022