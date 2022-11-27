Watch Now
PACC rescues kitten trapped in storm drain

@PimaAnimalCare
Posted at 3:27 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 17:27:51-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On November 22, 2022, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) received a call about a kitten that was trapped in a storm drain.

Officers with Animal Protect Service (APS) went to investigate the scene. According to PACC, APS officers heard a kitten's meow down the drain and contacted the Tucson Fire Department.

APS officers teamed up with the Tucson Fire Department to rescue the kitten.

