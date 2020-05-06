PACC receives grant money to help cover veterinary expense for families impacted by COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima Animal Care Center has received thousands of dollars in grant money to help cover veterinary expenses for families impacted by COVID-19.

The Banfield Foundation and the South Fork Foundation donated $15,000 to Friends of PACC. The grant will cover veterinary expenses for pets whose families qualify for PACC’s assistance program.

PACC says the grant will cover a variety of costs for pet care in home affected by COVID-19, whether the impact is due to illness, financial hardship, job losss, or any other pandemic-related challenges.

“PACC now has an opportunity to help people and pets impacted by COVID. We are here to help pets owned by people who have gotten sick or faced financial distress in this unprecedented event," PACC Director, Kristen Hassen said in a statement.

The shelter also changed day-to-day operations. Shelter visits are by appointment-only now.