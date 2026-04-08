PACC: Pima County seeing increase in Parvovirus

A sharp rise in Parvovirus cases is straining Pima Animal Care Center, where staff say they are seeing some of the highest infection levels in years.

Shelter officials report a 250% increase in parvo-positive dogs compared to last year, with sick puppies arriving daily from across the county, many in critical condition, according to a news release from PACC. The virus, which spreads through contaminated surfaces and can survive in the environment for months, is especially deadly for young dogs if not treated quickly.

To slow the outbreak, PACC is offering free vaccines through its mobile clinic, the Karen’s Karing Van, but officials say participation has declined, leaving many dogs unprotected.

Common symptoms include lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of appetite, and veterinarians stress that early treatment significantly improves survival, the news release said.

As cases climb, the shelter is urging the public to help by fostering or adopting dogs and supporting efforts by Friends of Pima Animal Care Center, which funds vaccination and outreach programs.