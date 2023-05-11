PACC partnering with Petco Love to reunite lost pets with owners

Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is partnering with the nonprofit PetcoLove in order to help reunite lost pets with their owners.

PetcoLove Lost is a program that uses facial recognition to search through a database of lost pets and match them with photos of animals that currently live in shelters or fosters.

The owner of a lost pet can upload a photo into the PetcoLove Lost system. The software will compare the photo to different pictures of found animals in the community with the goal of bringing the family back together.

Pet owners can also proactively register their animals on PetcoLove Lost just in case they ever go missing.

PACC says about 64 percent of animals are found within a mile of their home, and about one-third of stray dogs coming into the shelter have been reunited with their family in 2023.