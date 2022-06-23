TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the 4th of July gets closer Pima Animal Care Center shared a few tips on how to prepare your pets for loud celebratory fireworks.

These tips will help keep pets safe and remain easily identifiable if they do happen to escape.

Register pets using Petco Love Lost. Petco Love Lost is a searchable national database to help owners find lost pets quick and easy. Photos of a missing dog or cat are scanned to identify whether the pet is at a local shelter or with a neighbor in the community.

Update the pet’s microchip information to ensure it matches current contact information. If your pet does not have a microchip, you can try to get them one before the holiday weekend and register it at Free Pet Microchip Regisrty. Find low-cost microchip services at No Kill Pima County.

Check that your pet is wearing a properly fitting collar with current contact information on the collar or an attached tag. Many local and online stores provide affordable collars.

Inspect your home's windows and doors, as well as all fences and gates in your yard. The easiest way to keep your pet safe during the holiday weekend is to prevent them from escaping. Keeping your pet inside means making sure all windows and doors close securely and cannot be pushed open. If your pet has access to a yard, check that any fences and gates are secured, and remove any things that your pet may use to climb over the fence.

If your pet does go missing, or you find a pet that is lost, you can file reports for lost and found pets at PACC Lost and Found.