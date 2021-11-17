Watch
PACC offering free pet microchip and vaccine clinic in Ajo

Megan Meier
Holidays usually call for rest and relaxation, but at Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) the days after the 4th of July call for all hands on deck.
Pima Animal Care Center
Posted at 7:58 AM, Nov 17, 2021
TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center is hosting a free microchip and vaccine clinic Saturday, November 20th, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Ajo Church of God.

Dogs will need to be on a leash, and cats need to be in carriers.

"Time is of the essence when pets get sick, so that long drive from Ajo to Tucson can be a bit much for a sick pet. That’s why we are so happy to be able to provide the vaccines that can help these pets keep from getting sick in the first place.”
Dr. Jennifer Wilcox Director of Veterinary Services

Licensed veterinarians will also provide brief exams to pets, these services will be on a first come first serve basis.

